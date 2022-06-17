Godrej arm, Tvasta to use 3D printing for construction

MUMBAI: Godrej Construction has partnered with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, an indigenous start-up founded by IIT-Madras alumni, to introduce and commercially deploy an innovative 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) Technology in India. Tvasta has developed this 3DCP technology platform, which leverages automation and robotics for a faster, and more sustainable construction process, compared to conventional methods of construction. The new platform also offers the option of adopting modular off-site construction techniques. These factors can help reduce the overall carbon footprint for construction projects, and even improve safety by reducing the possibility of injuries to onsite workmen. Anup Mathew, SVP and Business Head, Godrej Construction said, “Having jointly developed this pilot project, we believe there is a great opportunity for us to leverage and scale-up the use of this new technology for the benefit of our stakeholders.”