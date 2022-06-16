Yes Bank seeks nod to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank will seek shareholders’ approval next month to raise debt capital of Rs 10,000 crore through various modes on private placement basis. The bank’s annual general meeting is scheduled for July 15, 2022.

“For enabling the bank to evaluate a potential fund raising at an appropriate time, the board of directors seek approval from members of the bank for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities up to Rs 10,000 crore,” Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it plans to borrow the funds through debt securities including nonconvertible debentures, MTN (Medium-Term Notes), bonds (including forming part of tier I/II capital).