Unicommerce to hire over 150 people

A majority of new positions will be in the technology and operations domain, as it aims to meet the growing demand for its platform among retail companies and D2C brands in India and outside.
NEW DELHI: SoftBank-backed integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce is set to hire over 150 people in FY23, expanding its workforce by 50 pc. It has around 300 employees.

A majority of new positions will be in the technology and operations domain, as it aims to meet the growing demand for its platform among retail companies and D2C brands in India and outside. Unicommerce processes over 450 mn orders annually. “Our FY23 hiring is underway and will be completed over the next 2-3 months,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce.

