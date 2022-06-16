Jio-bp to power Zomato’s EV fleet

NEW DELHI: A fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp called Jio-bp, and food aggregator Zomato on Wednesday announced the two entities have an agreement to support Zomato’s commitment towards 100 pc electronic fleet by 2030.

Started in 2008, Zomato offers services like restaurant reviews, home delivery of food, online table reservation, and digital payments when dining out. Jio-bp will provide electric vehicle mobility services to Zomato along with access to Jio-bp pulse branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery. Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs.