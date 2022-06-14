Switch Mobility unveils e-bus platform for India

CHENNAI: Switch Mobility Ltd on Tuesday launched its electric bus platform ‘SWITCH EiV 12’ for the Indian market.

This E-Bus, will address the growing bus segment in India. Available in two variants - EiV 12 low floor and EiV 12 standard, these buses offer the best in reliability, range and ride comfort. The company currently has an order book of over 600 buses. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Switch Mobility, said, “Our aspiration is to make electric products more accessible in India, UK, Europe and many global markets, contributing significantly to the rapidly growing zero carbon mobility.“ Mahesh Babu, Director-CEO – Switch Mobility India, COO – Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “I am pleased to introduce Switch EiV 12 platform in India which is built on the experience of 50 million electric kms globally. Our team is working actively to bring out multiple products as part of the Switch electric intelligent vehicle platform in the near future’’.