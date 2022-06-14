Govt appoints Anand Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan on RBI central board

NEW DELHI: The government has appointed industrialists Anand Mahindra, Pankaj R Patel and Venu Srinivasan, and former IIM (Ahmedabad) professor Ravindra H Dholakia as non-official directors on the central board of the Reserve Bank.

The nominations have been made for four years by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), the RBI said in a notification. RBI’s affairs are governed by the central board of directors. The members of the board, chaired by RBI Governor, are appointed by the government of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act.