Set up system to deal complaints, Govt tells Swiggy, Zomato, others

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday asked online food business operators like Swiggy and Zomato to submit a proposal within 15 days on improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism amid rising complaints from customers.

The department of consumer affairs directed e-commerce FBOs “to transparently show consumers the breakup of all charges included in the order amount such as delivery charges, packaging charges, taxes, surge pricing etc.”

According to an official statement, “The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed major e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days.”

The direction was given during a meeting chaired by consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh with major e-commerce food business operators to discuss pertinent issues which affect consumers in this sector.

The meeting was attended by online food business operators, including Swiggy and Zomato as well as the NRAI. The department pointed out during the last 12 months, “over 3,631 grievances have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (1915) for Swiggy and 2,828 have been registered for Zomato”.

These platforms were directed to show individual consumer reviews transparently and refrain from showing only the aggregation of reviews.

During the meeting, major issues raised by the consumer on National Consumer Helpline were discussed.

These issues included “veracity of the amount of delivery and packing charges and the reasonability of such charges, disparity...”