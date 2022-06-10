CIL to source 6 MT more imported coal; floats medium-term tender

NEW DELHI: State-owned CIL on Friday floated two medium-term tenders for sourcing 6 million tonnes (MT) of coal from overseas, a move aimed at securing domestic fuel supplies amid the fear of shortage during monsoon.

These two tenders for a total of 6 million tonnes coal have an option of increasing the bid quantity by 100 per cent to 12 MT.

The development comes a day after the public sector unit floating its maiden tender to import 2.416 million tonnes of coal.

The import tender was floated after the government asked the company to build up stock of fossil fuel to avoid the reoccurrence of power outages, which happened in April on account of shortage of the fuel. “In an urgency to shore up coal stocks at the indigenous coal-based power plants, as directed by the government, Coal India Limited (CIL) on Friday floated two international competitive bidding e-tenders of 3 million tonnes each to source coal from abroad,” the company said in a statement.

Though CIL is on its full steam in augmenting the production to meet the domestic demand of the country, this is a step towards a state of readiness to combat futuristic coal supply crunch if any, the PSU said.

The tenders are not indent based but to keep coal on tap for immediate availability and use in future. It is an advance action by the maharatna firm in fortifying future supplies and keeping a vendor ready.

The tenure for placement of order is for a period of one year beginning next month till June next year. The minimum indent quantity will be 50,000 tonnes.

As and when indented by the state generating companies (gencos) and independent power plants, orders will be placed to ship the coal into the country. From the date of placing the indents delivery of coal would be made within 30 days at the free on rail destination of the power plants which seek coal. This means delivery at the doorstep.

For the 6 MTs coal sought through competitive bids, nine destination ports have been identified for the discharge of coal -- 3 MTs each at the eastern and western coasts of the country.

The estimated value of the work is pegged at Rs 3,850 crore for each tranche of three million tonnes.