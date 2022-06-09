IOB’s customer outreach event benefits 1,500 clients

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank had conducted a mega customer outreach programme 2022 recently in the city. The programme was conducted as a part of Iconic week celebrations under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of our Independence. The programme was graced by the Deputy Mayor of Chennai, Mahesh Kumar. IOB ED Srimathy, State Level Bankers’ Committee Convenor SC Mohanta, DLBC Convenor Chennai, Davender Kumar and Lead District Manager Chennai District Varun Deepak R. A total of 17,104 beneficiaries were benefited under Priority Sector Advances and Government Sponsored schemes totalling Rs 282.35 cr in Chennai District. Over 1500 beneficiaries were benefited under the Jan Suraksha Schemes.