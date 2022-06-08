Kissflow enters $50 bn low-code market

CHENNAI: Kissflow has launched its unified low-code/no-code work platform that fast-tracks enterprise digital transformation. For nearly 20 years, Kissflow has simplified work for businesses by providing business process management products.

The new platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into a unified experience for enterprise-wide users ranging from end-users, teams, team managers, process experts, citizen developers and IT developers.

Enterprises use multiple work management tools that focus either exclusively on app development, process management, project or task management, and collaboration. Multiple tools like these are deployed with an aim to seamlessly manage operational initiatives. However, rather than simplifying work, they make work complex and disjointed. At the same time, enterprise users are frustrated with the disconnect between different solutions and teams in solving their business problems. This hampers enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Suresh Sambandam, CEO, Kissflow said: “Globally, there are only 26 million developers, but there are 500 million business users. In this new world, without an inclusive approach where business experts and IT teams co-create, a holistic digital transformation isn’t possible. To unlock the full potential of these business users, enterprises can’t rely on complex, old-school technologies.”

He added “An inclusive and unified experience for enterprise users is the only way to make their digital transformation goals successful.”