Hinduja Tech, Senseye in IoT pact

By partnering with Senseye, Hinduja Tech will offer a tailored, value-added multi-layered solution for customers at various stages of their Industry 4.0 transformation journey.
CHENNAI: Hinduja Tech (HT), a leading e-mobility engineering and digital services company, has partnered with a globally trusted, sustainable machine health management company, Senseye. By partnering with Senseye, Hinduja Tech will offer a tailored, value-added multi-layered solution for customers at various stages of their Industry 4.0 transformation journey. Hinduja Tech is launching into the Industry 4.0 market with a proven, complete yet easy to deploy and scalable IoT Platform with predictive maintenance. “By integrating its expertise in Digital Services that includes end-to-end SAP Automotive Solutions along with Manufacturing and Plant engineering experience, Hinduja Tech will be able to develop the best-in-class complete IIoT solutions together with Senseye’s Predictive Maintenance solution,” said Kumar Prabhas, CEO, Hinduja Tech.

