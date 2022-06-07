Business

I-T portal develops snag on first anniv, Infosys to look into issue

The portal, which was billed to make it easier for taxpayers to file returns and claim refunds, had for several weeks witnessed technical glitches after its launch on June 7, 2021, and the snags resurfacing again prompted some to wonder if it has been hacked on the anniversary.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department’s new-look tax return filing portal, developed by Infosys, again developed snags on Tuesday – a day that marked the first anniversary of its unveiling. The portal, which was billed to make it easier for taxpayers to file returns and claim refunds, had for several weeks witnessed technical glitches after its launch on June 7, 2021, and the snags resurfacing again prompted some to wonder if it has been hacked on the anniversary. Many users complained they were unable to log in into the portal, while some complained malfunctioning of the search functionality. “Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter.

Tax
Infosys
technical glitches
I-T portal
Income Tax Department’

