Plastics Assn expects Rs 500 cr biz from expo

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (TAPMA), a premier industry body of plastics processing industries in the state, is organising an international plastics exhibition, IPLAS-2022 from June 10-13, 2022 to promote the industry and adopt safe mechanisms for recycling of used plastic materials.

TAPMA President S Rakkappan said the four-day exhibition, spread over 1,3000 sqm, is expected to attract about 350 exhibitors and over 75,000 visitors. There will be live demos of machines from over 60 companies.

IPLAS 2022 is expected to generate business worth about Rs 500 cr for the exhibitors

He said IPLAS is expected to give a fillip to Tamil Nadu’s Rs 15,000 crore plastic industry comprising 8,000 plus factories. They provide direct and indirect employment to 3,00,000 and 5,00,000 people respectively. It contributes Rs 2,700 crore to the GST annually.

The sector is dominated by small scale units that account for nearly 85% of the registered units, while micro and medium units account for 5% each. Only 5% of the processors are large companies, he added.

“We believe IPLAS will go a long way in helping the industry to achieve a growth rate of at least 20% in the near term and 25-40% in the longer run, while adhering to the legal framework of the government”, he added.

At present, the plastic industry in TN is growing only at 4-5% per annum. TAPMA has plans to submit a detailed white paper to the government for the promotion of the industry.