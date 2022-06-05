Aparajitha acquires ComplyIndia

CHENNAI: Aparajitha Corporate Services has announced the acquisition of the Labour, Payroll and Industrial Compliance services business of ComplyIndia Tech Services Private Limited. Aparajitha is one of the largest compliance service providers in India focussed on the Labour, Employee and Industrial (LEI) and Environment Health and Safety (EHS) compliance services. With over 1500 employees on its rolls and presence in 25 Indian States, Aparajitha is a pan India player with significant domain expertise in the central and state laws pertaining to employees, labour, Industrial and EHS regulations. Aparajitha has over 1700 clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to MSMEs. Headquartered in Bangalore, and with a development and a processing centre in Madurai, ComplyIndia provides compliance services in the labour and industrial segment.