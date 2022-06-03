Business

Micron pumps $200 mn in deep tech start-ups

Since its inception, Micron Ventures has made investments in 25 start-ups, yielding strong financial returns and multiple unicorn companies within the portfolio, it said in a statement.
Micron pumps $200 mn in deep tech start-ups
Representative imagePTI
Dt Next Bureau

SAN FRANCISCO: Micron Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Micron Technology, on Thursday announced to invest $200 million in deep tech start-ups. The latest investment builds on success of Micron Ventures Fund I and brings total assets under management to $300 million.

Since its inception, Micron Ventures has made investments in 25 start-ups, yielding strong financial returns and multiple unicorn companies within the portfolio, it said in a statement. “The future will be built on diverse ideas that aim to address the world’s most urgent problems - funding the deep tech startup community will propel innovation forward and help open doors to new business opportunities for Micron,” said Rene Hartner, VP of corporate development at Micron.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

investment
Micron Ventures
Micron pumps
Micron Technology

Related Stories

No stories found.