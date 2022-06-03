Micron pumps $200 mn in deep tech start-ups

SAN FRANCISCO: Micron Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Micron Technology, on Thursday announced to invest $200 million in deep tech start-ups. The latest investment builds on success of Micron Ventures Fund I and brings total assets under management to $300 million.

Since its inception, Micron Ventures has made investments in 25 start-ups, yielding strong financial returns and multiple unicorn companies within the portfolio, it said in a statement. “The future will be built on diverse ideas that aim to address the world’s most urgent problems - funding the deep tech startup community will propel innovation forward and help open doors to new business opportunities for Micron,” said Rene Hartner, VP of corporate development at Micron.