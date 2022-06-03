Citi opens new offices in Chennai, Pune

CHENNAI: Citi on Thursday announced the inauguration of workspaces in Chennai and Pune under its Citi Solution Centers (CSCs) network.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified incremental spaces, spread across approx. 420,000 sqft at the existing locations at DLF Cybercity, Chennai and EON IT Park, Pune, will augment the capacity to service global clientele of Citi. The spaces were inaugurated by CEO, Citi India, Ashu Khullar; Chief Information Officer and Head of Operations and Technology, Asia Pacific, Citi, Stacey N Lacy in the presence of Head of South Asia Operations and Technology, Citi, Balaji Nuthalapadi.

The twin locations provide solutions for technology, operations, analytics, finance, risk and allied services for institutional clients, as well as personal banking and wealth management businesses across Citi. Citi also has CSCs in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai.

“The augmented workspaces will complement the existing facilities as we scale up to support over 4,000 additional seats. This will drive forward Citi’s digital strategy, delivering market-leading digital banking products and superior client experiences,” said Khullar.

“Our global CSC network, including our centres in India, are critical to supporting our clients globally and serving them with excellence. The expansion of our CSC premises in India signals our commitment to hiring the best talent as our businesses pursue growth and work with clients in the digital age. We are focused on developing the next-generation of talent to further innovate, leverage new skills and deliver the best of Citi to our clients,” said Lacy.

“At Citi, we’re redefining the future of banking by nurturing innovation and excellence. The new workspaces feature a modern floorplan fostering a collaborative environment to ideate, innovate and incubate,” shared Nuthalapadi.