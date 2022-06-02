RBI launches annual survey on foreign liabilities, assets of MF, AMC

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India has launched the 2021-22 round of its annual survey on "Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Funds and Asset Management Companies", the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The survey collects information from mutual fund companies and asset management companies on their external financial liabilities and assets as at the end of March of the latest financial year.

The survey results are released in the public domain besides being used for compilation of balance of payments statistics and other uses.

Asset management companies (AMCs) are required to submit the annual return on Foreign Liabilities and Assets (FLA) online through the web-based portal (https://flair.rbi.org.in) by July 15, 2022.

In addition, mutual fund companies (MFs) are required to fill the survey schedule, which is available on the RBI's website both in Hindi and English formats, and sent via e-mail by July 15, 2022, the statement said.