Sundaram Home Finance deposit interest rates up

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance has revised upwards the interest rates on deposits effective June 1. In addition to one, two and three year deposits, it also accepts deposits for four and five-year periods. The rate on two-year deposits for individuals other than senior citizens has been increased by 0.25% to 5.90% p.a (5.65%). On three to five year deposits, it will offer 6.05% p.a (5.80%). The company has raised the interest rates on three year deposits for Trusts by 0.75% to 6.55% p.a (5.80%). It will now offer 5.90% p.a (5.65%) on two year deposits and 6.55% pa (6.30%) on four and five year deposits. For the senior citizens, it will provide 6.40% pa (6.15%) on two-year deposits and 6.55% pa (6.30%) on three to five year deposits.