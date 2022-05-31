Life Insurance Corp Q4 net profit at Rs 2,409 cr

NEW DELHI: State-run insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,409 crore during Q4FY22, down 17 per cent year on year from the same quarter of previous fiscal.

The insurance company’s consolidated income from net premium income during the quarter rose nearly 18 per cent to Rs 144,158 lakh crore, the earnings report shared with the exchanges showed.

This is the first earnings results reported by the company after it went public on the exchanges earlier this month.

It has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share for FY22, which is subject to approval of shareholders in the annual general meeting, the filing said.