Twitter has very 'bot-friendly' rules, says Elon Musk

NEW DELHI: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday once again raised the presence of fake/spam accounts or 'bots' on Twitter, saying the micro-blogging platform has 'very bot-friendly' rules.

Musk has put the $44 billion Twitter buyout on hold till its CEO Parag Agrawal tells him the exact percentage of bots on the platform. Twitter currently says less that 5 per cent of accounts on its platforms can be fake.

A follower tagged Musk, posting "current technical Twitter Limits": "None of these @Twitter limits are aligned with the goal of human-to-human interactions @elonmusk."

"Like 1 tweet every 36 seconds during 24 hours is not human behaviour. Neither is changing your account's email address 4 times per hour," the follower asked Musk.

The Tesla CEO replied: "Totally, these are very bot-friendly rules!"