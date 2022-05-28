United Parcels Service to invest in InterGlobe for logistics business

The name MOVIN is a combination of MOVEMENT and INDIA (MOVEMENT+INDIA), Ufku Akaltan, President, Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, of Atlanta-based UPS, told ANI on the day of the announcement.

"India is a critical growth market for logistics giant United Parcels Service (UPS) as it aims to provide the predictable and reliable service to B2B domestic market through its new venture MOVIN, a joint venture of UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises," he told ANI.

MOVIN on Thursday commenced operations in a phased manner and is headquartered in Gurugram, with further expansion to other metros and cities across the country - starting in July of 2022 from Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

The company will also offer last-mile delivery and in some cases use IndiGo aircraft.

"We are working with multiple suppliers in different geographies as we expand across the country. We have multiple partners across the country," said JB Singh, Director InterGlobe Enterprises, who is taking care of the new brand. IndiGo airlines is also a part of Rahul Bhatia's Owned InterGlobe enterprises.

The company will gradually move to tier 2 cities as well and start with segments such as electronics, pharma and automobile.

"Once you bring in those processes which are tried and tested in global markets and give it the flavour of the Indian authenticity, and you have the right people to drive that level of commitment and discipline, that's how you deliver. The B2B customer, SME, or a large company can see the movement of the parcel. We have a very robust call centre which is also looking at the same technology. And we are going to promise single call resolution, which means everyone's super-connected," Singh added.

Not only the announcement of the business, but the goal is also to create employment in the country, that too at the international level, the company said in a joint statement.