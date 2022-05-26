Zoho pumps Rs 20 cr into Genrobotics; aims to end manual scavenging

CHENNAI: Zoho Corp, the Chennai-based global technology company has invested Rs 20 cr in Genrobotics, an Indian start-up building robotics and AIpowered solutions for social issues such as hazardous working conditions.

Zoho’s investment will assist Genrobotics in its mission to eradicate manual scavenging in India and provide safety and dignity to workers in the sanitation and oil and gas industries. This investment reflects Zoho’s mission to nurture the development of a deep-tech ecosystem in the country.

Genrobotics’ primary offering is the Bandicoot robot, touted as the world’s first robotic scavenger, which helps clean confined spaces such as sewers manholes, sewer wells, storm water manholes, oily water sewers (OWS) and storm water sewers (SWS) in refineries. Currently, smart cities, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), refineries, multinational companies, townships and housing colonies across 14 states are leveraging Bandicoot robots, thereby eliminating the need for human entry into manholes.

Genrobotics has recently ventured into healthcare and launched a robot-assisted gait training solution—G Gaiter—to aid the recovery of people with paraplegia through improved rehabilitation experiences. Genrobotics products, part of the Make in India initiative, are completely designed and manufactured in the country.

“Nurturing a thriving deep-tech ecosystem in India is one of Zoho’s priorities, and the investment is a continuation of that commitment,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho Corp.

“Building such technological competencies and critical know-how locally can help foster sustainable growth across key sectors, like industrial manufacturing, healthcare, and energy, in turn making the country economically stronger and self-reliant. Making this a reality requires focused, long-term investments that support homegrown deep-tech startups through intensive R&D and engineering phases, and enable them to bring their ideas to the market.”

“We believe in the power of robotics and AI for building a better and safer world for the future generation,” said Vimal Govind MK, CEO and co-founder of Genrobotics. “Bandicoot, which combines the use of human intelligence and Artificial Intelligence, is transforming the sanitation and oil and gas industries by offering a viable alternative to the dangerous practice of manual cleaning. Meanwhile, through our #MissionRobohole, which aims to turn manholes into roboholes, we have rehabilitated hundreds of people who were working as manual scavengers by training them to be robot operators.”

“In order to end manual scavenging in India, more than one lakh robots will be required,” Govind added. “As we scale to fill the need gap, we estimate creation of nearly five-lakh jobs across the country. The investment from Zoho will help us to expand our advanced R&D infrastructure, build largescale production facilities, hire more talent, increase our exports to ASEAN markets and expand our global footprints.”