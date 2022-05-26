India Cements, Tvasta in deep tech collaboration

CHENNAI: India Cements and Chennai-based deep tech start-up Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, which specialises in construction 3D printing, are forging a strategic collaboration, marking the beginning of an ‘age of sustainability’ in the construction industry.

The collaboration will see India Cements and Tvasta engaging in dedicated R&D and synergetic exchange of technology-centric efforts to develop new raw material formulations used in 3D printing applications and offering mutual strategic support for key projects that offer cost and time-effective, dwelling solutions to the diverse strata of society.

Founded in 2016 by IIT Madras alumni, Tvasta developed a ‘Made in India’ technology focusing on leveraging automation and robotics in 3D printing platforms for faster, economical and sustainable construction methods compared to conventional technologies.

India, being the third largest energy consuming country in the world, has a heavy reliance on traditional, fossil-based energy sources and as such, the trigger for adapting sustainable technologies is long overdue. Under this backdrop, Tvasta’s technology (Construction 3D printing) has demonstrated its viability as an energy-efficient construction method for various applications such as housing, sanitation, infrastructure and defence.

The MOU was signed on Wednesday by Rupa Gurunath, Whole-time Director, India Cements and Vidyashankar C, Co-founder-COO, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions.

Rupa Gurunath said, “We are excited that this technology delivers cost-effective construction method that offers quicker turn arounds as compared to conventional methods. ”

Vidyashankar said, “We are confident that this partnership will significantly improve our technology’s orientation to sustainability, resulting in highly-efficient and targeted solutions. Not only will this lead to an expedited unification between technology, sustainability and construction in India, but with the support of India Cements, this will pave the way for such a unification in the global markets as well.”