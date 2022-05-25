SF Holdings’ net profit at Rs 76.20 cr for March quarter

NEW DELHI: Sundaram Finance Holdings (SF Holdings) has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 76.20 cr for the quarter ended 31March 2022, a rise of 107% over the Rs 36.82 cr for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Consolidated profit for the year ended March 31, 2022 went up 118% to Rs 160.70 cr, against Rs 73.88 cr registered in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

SF Holdings primarily operates as a holding company owning a portfolio of automotive businesses including foundries. As a result, dividend from portfolio companies forms a substantial part of the financial results. Dividend received from portfolio companies was at Rs 40.90 cr for the year ended March 31, 2022, as against the total dividend of Rs 14.13 cr received during the financial year 2020-21.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1/- per share (20%) for FY 21-22, against a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for FY 20-21.

In addition, using the proceeds of the divestments made in Sundaram Clayton and TVS Investments during FY 21-22, the Board has recommended a Special Dividend of Rs 0.75 per share.