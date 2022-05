TaMo expects PV industry to surpass FY19 volumes this fiscal

MUMBAI: Tata Motors (TaMo) expects the domestic passenger vehicle industry to surpass the peak sales number of 34 lakh units achieved in FY2019 this fiscal on the back of robust demand and less COVID-related disruptions that were witnessed in the last two years, according to a top company official.

The company expects a better business environment this fiscal even as chip shortages continue to making it challenging to cater to the enhanced demand.

The auto major also listed increase in commodity prices as a significant factor that could have a bearing on its profitability in the ongoing fiscal.

“Talking about FY23, on the projections that we have seen from various agencies which are estimating volume, towards a possibility of the industry surpassing the peak that we’ve seen in FY19 of 3.4 mn (units),” Tata Motors MD Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles Shailesh Chandra said in an analyst call. The basis of the optimism is that in the first quarter of the last two financial years the industry lost volumes on account of massive COVID-related disruptions and so far the situation seems better in the current fiscal, he added.

“We are hoping that this year, there will be no disruption of that nature and also the semiconductor situation might start easing out and it is on the basis of that assumption,” Chandra said. He noted the chip supply remains uncertain, and is restricting the auto major to tap its full demand potential.

“So as far as Tata Motors is concerned, certain electronic components will remain a challenge, but we are taking multiple actions to mitigate this risk in terms of creating alternatives, additional resources, close coordination with semiconductor suppliers and at times open market price also,” he said.

Chandra said the company is also taking significant steps to reduce cost structures across the organisation. “We will continue to innovate, focus on value engineering and we have identified nine levers to improve our profitability in the next financial year,” he noted.

Chandra stated that demand for the electric vehicles and CNG models is increasing at a fast clip in the domestic market due to a rise in fuel cost.