Rolls-Royce India chief Jayaraman honoured with OBE

CHENNAI: Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia for Rolls-Royce, has received an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by The Queen.

The recognition is for his services to international trade and investment, with a key focus on promotion of India-UK trade.

Jayaraman is a board member of the UK-India Business Council, which supports UK businesses set-up in India.

The Chennai-raised Jayaraman has also been instrumental in promoting bilateral ties by setting up a strategic ecosystem for boosting manufacturing in India enabled by UK’s technology.

Under his leadership, the company set up the ‘Engineering Centre’ in Bangalore in 2015, ‘Digital Centre of Excellence’ with over 60 digital technologists in 2017, and its first ‘Start-up Accelerator Programme’ in India in 2019, as per a release.