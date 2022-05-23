CoinSwitch seeks regulatory ‘peace, certainty’

DAVOS: India must establish rules on cryptocurrencies to resolve regulatory uncertainty, protect investors and boost its crypto sector, CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal said on Sunday.

Although the Reserve Bank of India has backed a ban on cryptocurrencies over risks to financial stability, a move to tax income from them has been interpreted by the industry as a sign of acceptance by the Centre.

“Users don’t know what will happen with their holdings - is government going to ban, not ban, how is it going to be regulated?” said Singhal, a former Amazon engineer, who co-founded CoinSwitch at the World Economic Forum, here. CoinSwitch, which is valued at $1.9 bn, says it is the largest crypto firm in India with over 18 mn users.

The Bengaluru-based firm, is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global and Coinbase Ventures. “Regulations will bring peace ... more certainty.” While moves on taxation and certain advertising regulation had brought some relief, a lot more needed to be done, Singhal said, adding India should develop a set of laws.