Qualcomm India on a hiring spree for its Chennai facility

CHENNAI: Qualcomm India is scouting for top tech talent to fill up to a hundred job openings at its engineering facility in Chennai. Around 70 of these openings have been posted online.

They span areas such as hardware, system on chip (SoC), software, architects, networking and connectivity, cloud, and machine learning, and call for technical expertise in a wide range of functions in each of these domains.

The company has engineering facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, and Chennai, with a combined strength of around 16,000 employees and CWF. The Chennai facility was originally the offshore development centre of Atheros, a San Jose-based company, which Qualcomm group acquired in 2011.