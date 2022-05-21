Farmers must have access to easy tech: Khetibuddy CEO

NEW DELHI: One of the key challenges faced by the agri-businesses is that there are few software platforms available which have an agri-first approach, and can help them improve the farming process, increase yield and reduce cost or achieve sustainability.

Vinay Nair, Co-founder-CEO, Khetibuddy which is a Unified Agtech platform that strengthens digital infrastructure of agribusinesses, said remote sensing, internet of things (IoT) and use of AI/ML have huge applications in agriculture and the need of the hour is make the technology agri-specific and easy to use.

On its unified agtech platform, he said “Industries have flourished once they have access to data related to their business. Agricultural data possesses the power to transform agribusinesses. Agri-domain experts have now realised this and are embracing the future with digitisation.”

Asked about the launch of a dedicated premium gardening app for home platform, Nair said “Did you know that by spending only 15 minutes a day you can grow 60 per cent of the food you consume daily right in your balcony or terrace? That’s what our app helps you do. Right from selection of places and inputs to what care you need to take every day to grow food at home, this app can be your gardening guide.”

The company claims to have onboarded over 50,000 home growers on its platform since last year.