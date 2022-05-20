Ramco reports net loss of Rs 73.4 cr in 2021-2022

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems, a global enterprise software company focusing on Next Generation Cloud Enterprise Applications, reported a global income of Rs 540.4 cr for the year ended March 31, 2022. The net loss after tax for the year stood at $9.94m (Rs 73.4cr). For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4: 2021-22), global consolidated income of Ramco Systems Limited stood at Rs 125.2cr. The company’s order booking stood at $64.78 m.

The debt-free entity signed 13 ‘million-dollar-plus’ deals signed. Plans are afoot to launch a centre in Madurai to tap talent. PR Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, “Ramco Systems is celebrating its silver jubilee this year and it is indeed heartening to look back on the 25 years of innovation and the legacy the company has built.”