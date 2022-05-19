TVS Motor launches new variant of iQube

BENGALURU: TVS Motor has announced the launch of the new TVS iQube Electric scooter in three avatars that come with on-road range of 140 km on a single charge.

They will offer a host of intelligent connected features Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company said, “We have been investing in electric technologies for more than ten years now, and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience.

We will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV with our innovations and advanced technological offerings.”