Stellantis’ EV in India to be branded Citroen

NEW DELHI: Global automotive group Stellantis will launch its first electric vehicle in India under the Citroen brand next year and is expecting up to 30 per cent of total sales to come from EVs by 2030, according to company global CEO Carlos Tavares.

The group, which was formed by the merger between Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French PSA Group, plans to bring EVs in both the compact sub-four metre segment and multi-purpose/sports utility vehicles segment in India.

“We will launch them, and the first EV will come next year,” Tavares said in a virtual interaction with media here when asked about the group’s EV plans for India.