Adani Group enters healthcare biz

NEW DELHI: Adani Group on Wednesday made its foray into healthcare official by setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary for such services.

The subsidiary, Adani Health Ventures Limited (AHVL), will carry out the business of healthcare-related activities including the setting up of medical and diagnostic facilities, an exchange filing said.

“Adani Enterprises Limited has incorporated a WOS namely, Adani Health Ventures Limited, on 17th May 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 1,00,000/- each to carry on the business of healthcare related activities including, inter alia, setting up, running, administrating medical and diagnostic facilities, health aids, health tech based facilities, research centers and to do all other allied and incidental activities in this regard,” an exchange filing noted.

AHVL will commence its business operations “in due course”, it further stated. Earlier this week, it had acquired Holcim’s India operations - ACC and Ambuja Cement, to emerge as the second largest player of cement.