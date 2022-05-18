Maruti’s third unit to come up in Haryana

NEW DELHI: After making its maiden foray in Gurugram in 1983, country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is going to set up its third facility with an outlay of Rs 18,000 crore in Haryana that will give boost to the auto industry. The automaker already has two manufacturing facilities in Haryana. The upcoming facility will have a production capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum and is expected to be commissioned by 2025. In the past few years, Haryana has made rapid strides on several fronts, including industrial development, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said on Tuesday.