Jet Airways’ flying permit revalidation on anvil

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways, which is set to conduct its final phase of proving flights on Tuesday, is expected to get its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) revalidated this week, according to a senior DGCA official.

The full-service carrier, which stopped flying more than three years ago, is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan Kalrock consortium and completed its first phase of proving flights on Sunday.

“The process for Jet Airways for Jet Airways NSE 2.20 % flying permit revalidation is almost done. On Tuesday, they are conducting the remaining proven flights. Their AOC revalidation will be done by this week,” the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. A total of five flights (landing) have to be conducted by the aircraft to successfully complete the process.

An airline spokesperson said it would be conducting the remaining proven flights but refused to comment on the revalidation of the AOP. “We are conducting the remainder of our proven flights on May 17.”