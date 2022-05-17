SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as its head of Engineering

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has appointed Anil Singla, an aviation veteran with more than three decades of experience, as its vice president and head of Engineering.

He has previously worked with aircraft maintenance company Air Works as associate vice president and Sahara Airlines as director, engineering, SpiceJet's statement said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said Singla brings with him an unparalleled understanding of the sector and invaluable experience gained over 35 years of work.

''I wish him all the best for his new role and look forward to his expertise to achieve the company's long-term growth plans,'' Singh mentioned.