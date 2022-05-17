Lenskart-backed Neso Brands secures $100 mn, appoints new CEO

NEW DELHI: Omnichannel eyewear unicorn Lenskart-backed Neso Brands on Monday said it has raised over $100 million in seed funding, along with announcing to appoint Bjorn Bergstrom as the new CEO.

Neso Brands, a Singapore-based global eyewear company, said that it will partner and invest in consumer eyewear brands and grow those by leveraging synergies across the Lenskart Group.

“It is our firm belief that the eyewear brands of today will not be brands of the future. And Neso is our initiative to partner with founders globally to help create eyewear brands of the future,” said Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart.

Neso Brands’ investors include KKR, Softbank, Alpha Wave Global and Temasek.

Its new CEO Bergstrom recently served as Chief Growth Officer and interim Chief Product and Technology Officer for the global fashion brand NA-KD.

“By investing in the most promising new brands in the industry and leveraging centralised resources across technology, manufacturing and distribution, Neso Brands will be uniquely positioned to scale the eyewear brands of the future,” said Bergstrom.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart is Asia’s largest omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of premium and contemporary eyewear. It currently serves over 10 million customers and has a presence in 235 cities in India and Singapore.

“With this investment in Neso Brands, we want to accelerate our mission of transforming the way people see and experience the world,” Bansal said.