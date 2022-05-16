Reliance to buy brands in over Rs 50k cr consumer goods play

MUMBAI: Reliance will acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own $6.5 billion consumer goods business to challenge foreign giants like Unilever, two sources familiar with the plan told a news agency.

Reliance, run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is hiring an army of distributors to take them to momand-pop stores and bigger retail outlets across the nation, the sources added.

The consumer goods push under a vertical named Reliance Retail Consumer Brands will come on top of Ambani’s brick-andmortar store network of more than 2,000 grocery outlets and ongoing expansion of ‘JioMart’ e-commerce operations in India’s nearly $900 billion retail market, one of world’s biggest.

Reliance is in final stages of negotiations with around 30 popular niche local consumer brands to fully acquire them or form joint venture partnerships for sales, said the first source familiar with its business planning.

The total investment outlay planned by the company to acquire brands isn’t clear, but the second source said Reliance had set a goal to achieve Rs 500 billion ($6.5 billion) of annual sales from the business within five years.

“Reliance will become a house of brands. This is an inorganic play,” said the person. Reliance did not respond to a request for comment.

With the new business plan, Reliance is seeking to challenge some of the world’s biggest consumer groups, like Nestle, Unilever, PepsiCo Inc, which have been operating for decades in India, the sources said.

It’s a daunting task, though, to beat such well-established foreign companies that have their own manufacturing units in India.