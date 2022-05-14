Samsung may hike chipmaking prices

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics is in talks with clients about hiking prices for chip contract manufacturing by up to 20% this year, a media report said on Friday. The move is part of an industry-wide push to raise prices to cover rising materials and logistics costs, it said, citing people familiar with the matter. Samsung did not have an immediate comment. Samsung Electronics is the world’s second-largest chip contract manufacturer, after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). As per a forecast by TSMC it expects chip capacity to remain tight this year amid a global chip crunch.