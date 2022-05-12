Fintech firm raises $3.6 mn to expand biz

CHENNAI: Fintech platform AssetPlus has raised $3.6 mn. This round of funding was led by Bhupinder Singh of InCred and Nithin Kamath of Rainmatter and also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, Swaroop “Kittu” Kolluri, Amit Nanavati, Kedar Kulkarni, and other angel investors.

The City-based fintech aims to use the funding to expand its business and include more financial products on the platform.

Founded by two IIT- Madras graduates, Awanish Raj and Vishranth Suresh, and launched in 2018, AssetPlus focuses on offering digital-first solutions to financial advisors and mutual fund distributors.

The company is trusted by over 1,500 advisors across the country and is equally suitable for budding and seasoned consultants. The founders, aim to streamline the processes of investing in mutual funds by offering a platform with a plethora of features, including multi-portfolio support, unbiased research, digital marketing functionalities, and more. By reinventing the traditional approach to handling multiple clients, the platform offers a costfree lifetime registration to all registered ARN-holders to expand their services to geographies with a single dashboard.

InCred Group’s Singh said, “AssetPlus is a fantastic example of the breed of Young Entrepreneurs who have become a disruptive force in the Indian wealth and lending industries in the last few years. The differentiated nature of their tech platform sets it up to become a market leader in the B2B2C wealth space.”

