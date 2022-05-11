Tata launches Nexon EV Max; check price, features

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors has launched the long-range version of the Nexon EV to take on the competition in the electric SUV segment. The new variant-- Tata Nexon EV Max-- has a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powered by a 40.5 kWh battery pack, the model claims to cover a range of over 437 km, more than the standard Nexon EV's 312 km trip on a single charge. With 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, Nexon EV Max can reach 100 kmph in nine seconds despite the model weighing around 100 kilograms.

It can be driven at a top speed of 140 km/h. Nexon EV MAX comes with several upgraded features in the cabin, centre console and tech. It comes in two trims - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux and will be available in three colours - Intensi-Teal, Pristine White and Daytona Grey.

The SUV offers three modes-- Eco, City and Sport. Nexon EV Max comes with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger and claims to reduce charging time to 6.5 hours. The battery can also be charged upto 80 per cent in 56 minutes from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

The model is equipped with disc brakes on all wheels, and an electronic parking brake function with auto vehicle hold. For a smooth experience on hilly terrains, it offers hill hold and hill descent control functions.

The car manufacturer offers 8 years/160,000 km (whichever is earlier) warranty on the battery pack motor and 3 years or 125,000 km (whichever is earlier) on the vehicle.