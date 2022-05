CHENNAI: The prices of gold has continuously being increased due to factors such as Ukraine-Russia conflict, Covid-19 outbreak and Sri Lankan crisis.

However, the price of gold has dropped today.

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 472 per ounce and sold for Rs.38,296 per ounce.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 59 and is sold at Rs 4,787 per gram.

Silver also has been dropped by Rs 1.30 per gram to Rs 64.80 and is now sold for Rs 64,800 per kg.