Retail biz surpasses pre-pandemic levels with 47% y-o-y growth: Report

BENGALURU: As economic activities continue to surge, the job market is witnessing recovery across several sectors that were impacted by the pandemic, showcasing the highest growth in the month of April, according to a new report on Monday.

The report by the Monster Employment Index (MEI) showed that BFSI continues to remain the fastest job recovering sector with a 54 per cent annual growth rate followed by retail that grew 47 per cent annually and then production and manufacturing industry at 35 per cent.

The re-opening of brick-and-mortar stores have resulted in a sharp rise in the retail job market.

Easing of Covid-19 curbs have resulted in consumers frequenting recreational centres such as malls, creating a demand for retail talent following improvement in supply chain disruptions and global mobility resuming, growth has been witnessed in import and export (up 29 per cent) and travel and tourism (up 15 per cent) sectors as well.

“The aggressive comeback of the retail sector testifies to its resilience and potential as a strong contributor to our GDP. Tech led innovation across sectors will also ensure continued demand for tech roles across sectors,” said Sekhar Garisa, CEO - Monster.com, in a statement.