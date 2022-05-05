Garuda Aerospace to export 12K drones

CHENNAI: Drone manufacturer and drone-as-a-service provider Garuda Aerospace will ship out about 4,000 drones to African countries and is also the lowest bidder in the RITES Ltd’s tender for LiDAR based survey, said a top company official.

He also said the delivery of grocery packages in Bengaluru for food and grocery player Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd known by its brand Swiggy is expected to happen soon.

“We are entering the African market. We have signed an agreement with a distributor there to source about 4,000 drones. We have also received signed confirmation orders now of over 8,000 drones from countries like Malaysia, Panama and UAE,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO said.

He also said Garuda Aerospace has emerged the lowest bidder in the RITES Ltd’s tender for LiDAR (light detection and ranging) survey tender.

On the delivery of packages for Swiggy, Jayaprakash said the service is expected to happen soon.

He said Swiggy has to specify the landing spots for the drones with packages.

According to him, the drones will carry the grocery packs from the seller-run ‘dark stores’ and from a store to a common middle point - drone port- where the Swiggy delivery person will pick up the packet and deliver to the end customer.

The common middle point is the responsibility of Swiggy and it will give the addresses, Jayaprakash said.