Aptus Value Housing Finance sees 26% growth

CHENNAI: Aptus Value Housing Finance disbursed Rs 1,641 cr in FY22, registering a growth of 26 per cent year on year, M Anandan, CMD, said, noting that the company has built a strong branch network of 208 branches to deliver quality service to our customers.

“The Company is well capitalised with a net worth of over Rs 2,900 cr. As on March 31, 2022, we have maintained a sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of Rs 846 cr including undrawn sanctions in the form of cash and cash equivalents.”

“We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 27% Year on Year,” he added.