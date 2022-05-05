Akasa Air, Navitaire in pact to make air travel affordable

NEW DELHI: India’s newest airline Akasa Air on Thursday announced it has chosen reservation systems provider Navitaire so that it can run reliable operations and offer affordable travel options to its passengers.

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, is set to begin commercial operations in July.

In a statement, Anand Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Information Officer at Akasa Air said, “We are convinced that globally proven solutions like New Skies and SkyLedger will power our tech-enabled strategy and help us run reliable operations and offer affordable travel options to our customers. New Skies is Navitaire’s order-based reservation and retailing system and SkyLedger is its revenue accounting system.