Even if you offer all Bitcoin in world at $25, I would not take it: Buffett

Chennai: Warren Buffett, Chairman, Berkshire Hathway, has said Bitcoin is not a productive asset and it doesn’t produce anything tangible. Despite a shift in public perception about the cryptocurrency, Buffett still wouldn’t buy it. “Whether it goes up or down in the next year, or five or 10 years, I don’t know. But the one thing I’m pretty sure of is that it doesn’t produce anything,” Buffett said, at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder meeting. “It’s got a magic to it and people have attached magics to lots of things... Now if you told me you own all of the Bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25 I wouldn’t take it because what would I do with it? I’d have to sell it back to you one way or another.”