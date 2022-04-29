Wipro Q4 profit up 4% to Rs 3,092 cr, revenue up 28%

Bengaluru: IT major Wipro posted a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 3,092.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, on account of continued demand for IT services. The company had registered a profit of Rs 2,974.1 crore in the same period a year ago. The March 2022 quarter was the sixth straight quarter of revenue growth for Wipro at over 3 per cent. The company’s annual revenue crossed the $10 bn mark for the first time. For the year ended March 31, 2022, Wipro posted a 12.57 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,232.9 crore compared to Rs 10,866.2 crore it recorded a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4 grew by about 28 per cent to Rs 20,860 crore from Rs 16,245.4 crore.