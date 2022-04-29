Axis Bank shares tumble over 5 pc after earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Axis Bank tumbled over 5 percent in early trade on Friday a day after the company reported a 49.77 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock tanked 5.23 percent to Rs 739.10 on the BSE.

Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 49.77 percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 4,434 crore, helped by a steep reduction in money set aside for bad debts.

On a standalone basis, the third-largest private sector lender reported a 54 percent jump in its post-tax net at Rs 4,118 crore. For the fiscal year 2021-22, it reported a 98 percent jump in its post-tax profit at Rs 13,025 crore.

The stock of gross non-performing assets declined to 2.82 percent from 3.70 percent in the year-ago period, while the gross slippages came at Rs 3,981 crore, as against Rs 4,147 crore in the preceding December quarter and Rs 5,285 crore in the year-ago period.

''Axis Bank earnings were mixed as operating income missed estimates by 4 percent due to weaker margins although PAT was at Rs 41.2 bn driven by lower provisions (due to stronger recoveries),'' according to Gaurav Jani- Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.