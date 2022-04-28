Proud of Twitter employees' work with focus 'despite the noise': Parag Agrawal

https://www.dtnext.in/business/2022/04/28/elon-musk-on-fun-trail-says-buying-coca-cola-nextThe tweet comes after Parag had, in a company-wide town hall, said that the future of the microblogging site is uncertain following Elon Musk’s acquisition.

He lauded his teams and said that he had joined the platform to strengthen the service and to make it a better place.

In another tweet, he also said Twitter has a purpose and relevance and that impacts the entire world

“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” he tweeted.