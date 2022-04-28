Proud of Twitter employees' work with focus 'despite the noise': Parag Agrawal

Chennai: Two days after Musk bought the micro-blogging site Twitter for $44 billion, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Thursday took to Twitter and applauded his company's employees for continuing to work “despite the noise”.
He tweeted, "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course-correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise." (sic).
The tweet comes after Parag had, in a company-wide town hall, said that the future of the microblogging site is uncertain following Elon Musk's acquisition.
He lauded his teams and said that he had joined the platform to strengthen the service and to make it a better place.
In another tweet, he also said Twitter has a purpose and relevance and that impacts the entire world
“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” he tweeted.
Twitter on Monday confirmed the sale of the company to Tesla Chief Elon Musk for $44 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive USD 54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own.